How Robert Downey Jr. Broke His Ankle Making Iron Man 3, According To Guy Pearce

Robert broke his ankle in the middle of that film, because he had to do a stunt where he jumped from one platform down to another platform and be on a cable. They wanted to rehearse it and he said, ‘I don’t need to rehearse it.’ And he jumped and the guy holding the cable wasn’t sort of ready or something and he landed hard and he broke his ankle. So the film sort of shut down for like 5 or 6 weeks.