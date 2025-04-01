‘It Was A Proper Tumble’: Michael Caine Recalls Injuring Himself And Humorously Revealed A Silver Lining Involving The Dark Knight Rises

Sir Michael Caine has been an acting legend for so many decades that one can only guess that he’s had the sort of career that any actor would be thrilled with. While he announced his retirement in late 2023 (to well wishes from his The Muppet Christmas Carol co-stars ), that was hardly the last we’d hear from the Alfie star, and he’s now revealed how a serious injury led to a work-related silver lining for him.

What Did Michael Caine Say About An Injury That Funnily Revealed A Silver Lining?

I could probably hit my word quota on this article just by listing all of the films that Michael Caine has appeared in since he got his start on the big screen in the late 1950s. So, make no mistake, The Prestige actor has been covering all bases of his intriguing chosen field of work to a high level for a long time.

However, in his latest memoir, Don't Look Back, You'll Trip Over: My Guide to Life (via Entertainment Weekly ), where he speaks about things like Vin Diesel being his “son ,” giving advice to a young Tom Cruise , and how “chilling” Heath Ledger was as The Joker , the star revealed that an injury several years ago actually gave him a professional out when it came to something he, apparently, wasn’t too keen on doing at the time. He said:

A few years ago, we were in New York, and I was walking down Lexington Avenue, and I literally fell into a pothole. It was a proper tumble, I needed stitches and everything. So poor Shakira [my wife] rushed to see me at the hospital and she was upset, as you’d expect. I must have looked a right state.

Ouch! First of all, isn’t falling in public just the worst? Pretty much everyone has done it, probably several times, by the time you reach a certain age, and we all know the embarrassment it can bring, especially if you hurt yourself. Plus, I’m already at the age where I fully understand that a simple fall can actually be dangerous as you get older, so I’m really glad that the frequent Christopher Nolan collaborator didn’t sustain any permanent damage. Caine continued:

I think everybody was expecting me to feel very sorry for myself — and then suddenly I realized, ‘Hey! This is great! Now I don’t have to go to bloody Paris to do movie publicity!’ Which, to be honest, felt like pretty good news at the time. It’s funny, looking back.

WOW. Alright, I’m not with you on this, Sir Michael. Going to “bloody” Paris for work (even if you just have to sit in a hotel room and be asked the same questions for hours on end) sounds pretty good to me! But, I guess since I don’t know what it’s like to go through that a couple of times a year for decades, maybe I should keep my opinion to myself.

Now, I know what you’re wondering, “What does this have to do with The Dark Knight Rises?” Well, this particular accident was documented by The Daily Mail in late July 2012, which was right around the time that the superhero blockbuster was opening around the world.

Though he seemingly didn’t elaborate on why he was glad his “proper tumble” let him skip some promotion duties, he did relay why it’s a good idea to find even the smallest possible upside when things aren’t going your way. The erstwhile Alfred Pennyworth notes that being able to “use the difficulty” will help us all avoid falling into a victim mentality that could keep us from getting ahead in a world that’s “rigged to ensure that you will fail,” and I think that such solid advice could only come from a legend like Caine.