No Time To Die’s Daniel Craig Explains Why His Kids Won’t Inherit His Bond Money

Actor Daniel Craig has spent over a decade as the current reigning James Bond, starring in a whopping five blockbusters as 007. His tenure as Bond will come to an end with Cary Joji Fukunaga's No Time to Die. The 25th movie in the series was delayed due to global concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, being pushed back seven months to November. The highly anticipated sequel is sure to make tons of money regardless of its release date, but Craig recently revealed that his children likely won't be inheriting the money he makes from his time as Bond.