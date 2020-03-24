No Time To Die’s Daniel Craig Explains Why His Kids Won’t Inherit His Bond Money

Leave a Comment
Actor Daniel Craig has spent over a decade as the current reigning James Bond, starring in a whopping five blockbusters as 007. His tenure as Bond will come to an end with Cary Joji Fukunaga's No Time to Die. The 25th movie in the series was delayed due to global concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, being pushed back seven months to November. The highly anticipated sequel is sure to make tons of money regardless of its release date, but Craig recently revealed that his children likely won't be inheriting the money he makes from his time as Bond.
Daniel Craig is the father of two daughters, and has worked super hard during his career, particularly the long and grueling shoots of the Bond franchise. While No Time to Die was delayed, he did a ton of press leading up to its original release date. In one interview he explained why he probably won't be giving his fortune to his children, saying:
I don't want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is to get rid of it or give it away before you go.
Well, that was honest. While many celebrities may be hesitant to speak about their money, Daniel Craig is an open book. Mainly because he intends on giving it away to appropriate causes before his death, rather than handing down the cash money to his kids. James Bond's next enemy is... nepotism?
Daniel Craig's comments come from his recent conversation with The Daily Mail about No Time to Die and his career overall. The 52 year-old actor is having a significant moment right now, as he reaches the end of his time playing 007. He recently starred in Rian Johnson's Oscar winning whodunnit Knives Out, which was as huge success. A sequel was soon green lit with Craig reprising his role as Detective Benoit Blanc. So while he's ending his tenure with Bond, he's already got franchise cooking.
Movie stars like Daniel Craig are able to ask for a hefty paycheck, as he's a huge name that will help get people in theaters. His name also has weight amongst his peers; his involvement in Knives Out helped to convince co-stars like Jamie Lee Curtis to join the project. As such, his career with Bond as well as other movies like The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo have likely resulted in a substantial nest egg for Craig and his family.
But that doesn't mean he's splitting his bank account for his two children, as he thinks that inheritance is "quite distasteful". The actor seemingly wants his children to pave their own path in the world, without having the privilege of their famous father's money. It's a commendable sentiment, and highlights Daniel Craig's personal moral compass.
No Time to Die is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 25th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.