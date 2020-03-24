Star Wars' John Boyega And Oscar Isaac Are Still Teasing Poe And Finn’s Romance From Isolation

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

This December J.J. Abrams brought Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to theaters, and ended the nine-film Skywalker Saga in the process. Abrams was tasked with crafting a satisfying ending, and servicing the large cast of beloved characters. But the story ending also put the final kibosh through popular fan theories, including the one about Poe and Finn's romantic connection. But John Boyega and Poe Dameron are seemingly still teasing this for the fans... from the safety of self-isolation.

The global news cycle is currently being dominated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Medical and government agencies are encouraging people to self-quarantine in order to prevent infections, resulting in many folks staying in their homes for weeks at a time. But that didn't stop John Boyega and Oscar Isaac from poking fun at those Poe/Finn shippers one last time. Check it out below.