Yes, Disney Apparently Edited A Lilo And Stitch Scene, And Fans Are Freaking

Every now and then, you’ll come across a Disney movie that’s been slightly tweaked from the original version. Oftentimes the Mouse House does this intentionally for a specific reason, though in the case of Star Wars: A New Hope on Disney+, it’s something that George Lucas managed to sneak in before giving up control of the Star Wars franchise.
Well, one Disney edit that’s been getting attention of late is from 2002’s Lilo & Stitch, specifically the scene after Ving Rhames’ Cobra Bubbles, the ex-CIA agent-turned-social worker, stops by Lilo and Nani’s house and isn’t pleased with the state of their living conditions. As you’ll recall, Nani gets mad at Lilo for making a bad impression and chases her around the house, and here’s where things start to differ depending on the version of the movie you’re watching.
If you watch Lilo & Stitch as it originally unfolded, you’ll see that Lilo makes it into the laundry room to hide out in the dryer, only for Nani to trick her and set a trap with a sheet, as seen below.
However, as noted by TikTok user jamieruadh32, if you pull up Lilo & Stitch on Disney+, Lilo isn’t hiding in a dryer, but inside a little commode behind a pizza box.
Wait, what’s going on here? Why does this room not have a dryer anymore? Well, as it turns out, this isn’t an edit that Disney just recently made for its streaming service. Following the release of Lilo & Stitch’s first edition DVD, it was decided to remove the dryer and change Lilo’s hiding space to ensure that little kids didn’t follow in her footsteps and start hiding in dryers, which can be dangerous.
While it makes sense that safety concerns played into editing that Lilo & Stitch scene, I can’t help feeling sorry for Lilo and Nani since they no longer have a dryer, which undoubtedly adds to the chaotic nature of the household. It just goes to show that if you own an older copy of a Disney movie, it might be worth holding onto, as you never know if the Mouse House will end up tinkering with it later down the line.
Although this particular Lilo & Stitch scene was altered after its initial release, the movie did go through major revamps during production. For instance, in the third act, originally Stitch, Nani, Jumba and Pleakley hijacked a Boeing 747 jet and flew it through downtown Honolulu, but after the September 11th attacks, the flying craft was changed to an alien spaceship that was flown through the mountains of Kaua'i.
While Lilo & Stitch was released shortly after the Disney Renaissance period ended, it nonetheless ranks as one of Disney’s most positively received movies, and it ultimately made over $273 million worldwide off an $80 million budget. Lilo & Stitch spawned a franchise that includes direct-to-video sequels, animated TV shows, video games and theme park attractions.
Now Lilo & Stitch is making the jump to live action, as it was announced in October 2018 that a remake is in the works, which we’ve since learned will be released on Disney+. The live-action Lilo & Stitch is expected to begin filming this fall in Hawaii, although it’s possible production might be pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We here at CinemaBlend will keep you updated with any major news concerning the remake, but for now, check out what Disney+ is adding to its library next month. And if you’re not signed up with the service, it’s offering a free seven-day trial.