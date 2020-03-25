Yes, Disney Apparently Edited A Lilo And Stitch Scene, And Fans Are Freaking

While it makes sense that safety concerns played into editing that Lilo & Stitch scene, I can’t help feeling sorry for Lilo and Nani since they no longer have a dryer, which undoubtedly adds to the chaotic nature of the household. It just goes to show that if you own an older copy of a Disney movie, it might be worth holding onto, as you never know if the Mouse House will end up tinkering with it later down the line.