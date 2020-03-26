Production May Be Paused On Fantastic Beasts 3 But Dan Fogler Teases 'Massive War' Coming

Though, if I'm being truthful, I would always be happy to watch an entire Fantastic Beasts film set in the life of Dan Fogler’s Jacob Kowalski. Baking his own fanciful creations, Jacob could woo his beloved Queenie Goldstein back from the evils of Grindelwald’s fanaticism, and takes care of his own pet Niffler on the side. All while sporting his trademark short hair, and hopefully that fantastic beard the actor also recently teased as a potential new look for the movie. Alas, World War II is calling, and history cannot be altered; so we'll have to endure some war before the possibility of any peaceful ending in the Fantastic Beasts world.