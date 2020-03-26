The Time Mark Hamill Was Mistaken For Steven Spielberg On The Star Wars Set

John Williams has written and conducted the scores for all nine Star Wars films in the Skywalker Saga, which made the work he did for The Rise of Skywalker, which ended the story, as monumental as anything else that happened during the production of the film. As part of the Blu-ray special features for the new movie, we get to see some of Williams' final day conducting the score. The day was an event and number of those connected to both Star Wars and John Williams' career were in attendance to watch it all happen. J.J. Abrams, Mark Hamill and Steven Spielberg, among others, were all there.