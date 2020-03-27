One Part Of Walt Disney World is Still Open During Coronavirus Outbreak

At first glance, any place at Walt Disney World being open seems strange, but when you think about it, golf is one leisure activity which lends itself to social distancing. It's a game that can be played alone or in a group that usually doesn't exceed four, and it requires a significant distance between each small group. It also gives you the ability to go outside and get some sun, which is something most of us could probably use at this point. I haven't played golf in years, but right now, it sounds like an absolutely fantastic thing to do. Though I'm guessing the best part of golf, hanging out at the bar after it's over, probably isn't available, and at the very least it's not recommended.