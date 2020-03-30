Mike Lowrey Hilariously Explain He’s Not A Dad While Holding Baby In Bad Boys For Life Deleted Scene

A number of films that came out after Bad Boys for Life are already available on digital platforms, as the decision was made to release many films that had been in theaters early. This means that everything from Birds of Prey to Pixar's Onward has already been available for fans to watch. Bad Boys for Life is hitting digital a little earlier than we might expect, but not by a huge margin. The physical disc release will hit in mid April, though one wonders, under the circumstances, how easy it will be to get a Blu-ray of the movie at that point.