How Much Money Theater Groups Are Devoting To Aid Struggling Theater Employees

Certainly, your average movie theater employee isn't making a great deal of money in the job, and regardless of how much anybody working at a theater makes, the loss of that income entirely is almost certainly going to hurt. Theaters are going to want to keep as much of their staff as possible, having to train new people when theaters are able to open again is only going to add expenses and slow things down, but without income from ticket and concession sales, it's going to be tough for many theaters to pay employees, even if they want to do so.