Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Originally Gave Leia Another Fight

While it ultimately wasn’t explored in the film, Leia’s conflict with her status as Darth Vader’s daughter has been depicted in novels and comics. Having some of this play out in the films, though, would have been a bold move. As previously stated, Leia was well liked among her peers in the rebellion, so having someone take issue with her connection to Darth Vader may have thrown her for a loop. This also could have had some serious effects on her psyche that could have been great for the late Carrie Fisher to play out on the big screen.