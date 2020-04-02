7 Funny And Magical References You Might Not Have Caught In Pixar's Onward

Pixie Sticks

While most of the things the people in Onward eat look like the sort of thing we might find on our own tables, most of them have different names. One item that is apparently quite similar is the candy known as Pixie Sticks. It's little more than pure sugar for you and me, but in Onward, while it might have the same name, it's actually something quite different. According to the package, Pixie Sticks are actually 100% real Pixie Dust. One wonders if Ian are Barley could have bought some and just flown to their destination.