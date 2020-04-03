What The Hunger Games Cast Is Doing Now

Jennifer Lawrence (Katniss Everdeen)

In the central role of Katniss Everdeen, Jennifer Lawrence served as the central protagonist of The Hunger Games franchise. From the time the series started until its final fourth film, Lawrence went from rising Oscar-nominated young actress to arguably one of the biggest movie stars of her time (and possibly even the biggest), particularly when she won an Oscar for Best Actress with Silver Linings Playbook.

Since Mockingjay - Part 2, Lawrence has appeared in a few others movies, including Joy, mother!, Red Sparrow, Passengers, X-Men: Apocalypse and, most recently, X-Men: Dark Phoenix. She took a year off from acting to focus on other ambitions, though she has a few new projects in the works, including an untitled new drama from director Lila Neugebauer, Mob Girl, Don't Look Up from director Adam McKay, and the biopic Bad Blood, based on the controversial figure, Elizabeth Holmes.