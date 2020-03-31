That Thing You Do Oscar Nominee Adam Schlesinger In A Coma Due To Coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemic has made its way throughout all corners of pop culture. Some, like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, have been fortunate enough to survive the virus, reportedly without life-threatening complications. Other celebrities have not been so lucky. Fountains of Wayne frontman and Oscar nominated songwriter Adam Schlesinger is unfortunately in the latter camp, as the singer/songwriter has been reported as in a medically induced coma, thanks to his contraction of the coronavirus.