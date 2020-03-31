Zack Snyder Explains Batman V Superman’s Dirt Cliffhanger

The DC Extended Universe has had a fascinating life in theaters. While Warner Bros. seems to have found its footing, filmmaker Zack Snyder was the architect behind the first few installments in the shard universe. Snyder kickstarted it up with Man of Steel, before expanding the story with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The latter movie ended with Clark Kent's funeral services, after he sacrificed himself to kill Doomsday. And now Snyder has explained the seemingly cliffhanger ending involving the dirt on Clark's casket.