Dwayne Johnson Is Already Talking Smack About Black Adam Beating The Justice League

The DC Extended Universe is an ever expanding place, with plenty of iconic comic book characters being adapted for the big screen. One of the projects that has been sitting in development hell is Black Adam, which will be produced and starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The villain-centric blockbuster was set to finally start up production this summer, although concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic has seemingly put these plans in jeopardy. But regardless, Johnson has already started smack talking the Justice League. And given his career in wrestling, he's real good at it.