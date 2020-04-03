A Clueless Fan's Guide To 2020's Emma

Frank Churchill Is Clueless’ Christian But They’re Very Different

Just before Cher/Emma make their realizations about their affections for a partner close to home, both of them entertain another. In Clueless, Cher decides to pursue her classmate Christian and in Emma it’s Callum Turner’s Frank Churchill. In the ‘90s movie, after they go on a few “dates” she finds out that Christian is actually gay and she’s been reading the signals all wrong the whole time. In Emma Woodhouse’s case, she learns that Frank has been secretly engaged to her rival of sorts Jane Fairfax. In both situations, it does feel as if these men are distractions from them realizing who has been in front of them the whole time.