I Rewatched Legally Blonde For The First Time In Years, And It Unlocked Something I Didn't Realize About The Love Story

I genuinely don't know how I didn't realize this years ago, but something finally clicked in my brain about Legally Blonde that didn't before, and I have to talk about it.

When it comes to some of the most iconic films of the 2000s , Legally Blonde is very high on that list. Whether it's the performance from Reese Witherspoon , the female empowerment, or just the pure comedic gold that comes from the line delivery, the movie is epic.

But now, after rewatching it (again) for the first time in ages, something unlocked in my brain about the love story and why I genuinely think it's one of the best. I never realized it as a kid, but I have to talk about it now.

I've Always Loved The Movie With All My Heart

I mean that in the purest way possible, because Legally Blonde actually did change me.

Let me be honest with you. Before college and back in the early days of high school, I didn't really know how to be a girl. I was born a girl, dressed like a girl, but I was just so awkward. For years, I didn't like many of the girly things because I didn't think I deserved them and felt unpretty. I felt that if I even tried to do those things, I would end up looking foolish.

Then I saw Legally Blonde as a young, impressionable teenager. While Elle is essentially the most stereotypically beautiful girl you could ever expect, it wasn't that which inspired me to start acting differently and embracing my femininity – it was her confidence.

After that, I started to act like her by embracing who I was and going out of my way to try things I never had before. Now, more than a decade later, I am much more comfortable in my skin and have learned a great deal about myself, all thanks to watching this movie as a kid. She inspired me to become a better version of myself and to always fight for what I wanted, and I could never be more thankful for that.

However, there's one aspect I didn't understand until now that suddenly clicked in my mid-twenties brain – and that was why Emmett is such a fantastic boyfriend.

But I Realized Why Emmett Is Such An Amazing Boyfriend – Because He Doesn't Get In Elle's Way

Look, there are plenty of great rom-coms out there that truly take the cake and have become iconic. But I'm going to be honest and say most of them have some leading men with, ah…questionable moral values.

I don't mind a morally grey man – heck, they're basically the love interests of many upcoming book-to-screen adaptations – when it comes to something like this, I'd really prefer someone who hypes up the leading lady rather than dragging her down.

Now, suddenly, years later, that's what I realized – that Emmett is the perfect example of that.

Elle's entire mission going to Harvard was to win back Warren, someone who was not deserving of her whatsoever, but of course, by the end of the film, she realizes what a jerk he is and how she wants to pave her own way with her abilities as a skilled lawyer, and without him.

Emmett is the perfect counterpart to her. Elle is like a hurricane in a way – terrifyingly beautiful and powerful in her ability to pave her path. She does what she has to do to succeed, buying a new computer, studying for hours, and building connections, all to prove that she is worth far more than what anyone thinks about her.

He is like that eye of the storm – this sort of calming presence. He doesn't create any drama, he isn't toxic in any way, shape, or form, and he's honestly the perfect person for her to talk to when she's feeling stressed or down, as we see throughout the film (aside from her conversations with Jennifer Coolidge in her hilarious performance ).

He's perfect because he doesn't stand out – he walks alongside her. He doesn't steal her spotlight – he shines it right down where she stands and more.

He Supports Her Through and Through, Right From The Beginning

Even from the very beginning of the movie, before there is even a hint of feelings between these two, he helps her out and stands by her.

That first day, when he sees her crying after that class where she is embarrassed, he offers her advice on her teachers. That is literally so kind and shows the type of person he is.

To him, this is a total stranger. He could have been like every other person at Harvard and judged her for her clothing choices or attitude, but he decided to give her the advice she desperately needed, all with a smile. That's the kind of person that Elle needs – and the type of movie boyfriend that I can't help but love.

And In The End, It's Not Some Gushy Romance – It's About Him Being Her Biggest Fan

This is my favorite part – the end of Legally Blonde isn't about how Elle finds a better guy – it's about her discovering a better version of herself, and Emmett is just there to be her cheerleader.

She's become Valedictorian, proving everyone wrong. She's succeeded in ways that she couldn't have even imagined. The end credits showcase all those accomplishments before revealing that she and Emmett have been dating and he's planning to propose that night. Just a few simple words that sum up their relationship.

They don't need all the drama because they work. He loves her for who she is and also for who she's become – and he's been the perfect steady companion for her hardworking self. I can't help but love it.

If Legally Blonde 3 Ever Happens, I Truly Hope That They're Still An Item

I'm curious about the current status of Legally Blonde 3 and if it will ever be released. We've been moving in that direction a bit more with the new Elle TV show on Amazon Prime , and there is interest in the film, but nothing new has been released about it.

Even so, I hope that if it does happen, Luke Wilson returns as Emmett for a third time. I know I've said this before, but these two are actually the epitome of goals. I would be absolutely heartbroken if, for some reason, they weren't together in a third film.

Gosh, now I have to rank all the movie boyfriends out there by how much they compare to Emmett. It's time to start another movie marathon.