Daisy Edgar-Jones Is Starring In A Jane Austen Adaptation, And I Know Which Of The Internet's Boyfriends I'd Like Her To Co-Star With Next

There are a lot of classic novels that are becoming upcoming book-to-screen adaptations lately, from Wuthering Heights to the Narnia books, and now we’ve just learned that one of Jane Austen’s classics is getting a remake. Normal People and Twisters actress Daisy Edgar-Jones is set to star in the new movie, and I have an idea for which internet boyfriend she should work with on this romance.

Daisy Edgar-Jones Is Set To Star In A Jane Austen Adaptation

The Jane Austen novel being adapted with Daisy Edgar-Jones is Sense & Sensibility, and she'll be playing Elinor Dashwood! Focus Features, which famously made the Keira Knightley-led Pride & Prejudice we’ve been revisiting lately for the 20-year anniversary , is behind the film. Up-and-coming director Georgia Oakley, who made the 2022 LGBTQ+ drama Blue Jean, is helming the movie from a script by author Diana Reid, per The Hollywood Reporter .

Sense & Sensibility has been adapted before, most famously with Emma Thompson playing Elinor, Kate Winslet as her sister Marianne, Hugh Grant as Elinor’s love interest Edward Ferrars, and the late Alan Rickman as Marianne’s love interest Colonel Brandon. The movie was helmed by Ang Lee from a script by Thompson. The novel was also turned into a British TV series, where Dan Stevens played Edward.

The novel is Jane Austen’s first, but it was originally published anonymously in 1811. The story is about the three Dashwood sisters and their widowed mother as they are forced to leave behind their family estate in Sussex for a cottage property belonging to a distant relative. The title refers to the eldest sisters, Elinor has “sense,” meaning she’s calm and careful, while Marianne has “sensibility”, meaning she follows her emotions and passions more than anything else.

So, now that this adaptation is in place, and we know Daisy Edgar-Jones will be leading it, the question becomes: Who will play her love interest? Well, I have an idea.

My Pick For Her Next Internet Boyfriend Co-Star Is Jeremy Allen White

For the time being, we don’t know who Daisy Edgar-Jones’ co-stars will be, but the actress has a tendency to work with the hottest actors at the moment. Once she said herself that she’s “worked with basically all of the internet’s boyfriends” between adapting Normal People with Paul Mescal , being in Twisters with Glen Powell, starring in Fresh with Sebastian Stan, being in Under the Banner of Heaven with Andrew Garfield and acting alongside Jacob Elordi in On Swift Horses. And next, she’s even set to work with Robert Pattinson and Denzel Washington for Here Comes The Flood.

When thinking about the character of Edward Ferrars, who is described as a shy gentleman with a kind and honorable spirit, and is also a bit of a klutz, one actor came to mind for me. The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White definitely can give off the quiet energy needed for this role, and I would love to see him take on a period piece after his work thus far.

He’s definitely not not handsome like the book suggests, but the actors are apparently the same height of 5 '7 with Edgar-Jones being above average, so it might be kind of fun for the movie to play around with women’s ideals of wanting a man that is taller than her as his version of unconventionally attractive.

Overall, I think he'd fit the role perfectly, he'd add to the actress's growing list of swoon-worthy co-stars, and it'd be a great way for him to show off his range as a performer.

I can just imagine these two actors could really bring to life the sweet romance of Elinor and Edward, but we’ll keep you updated as the movie continues to form its cast.