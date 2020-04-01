Justice League Filmed More Epic Amazon Scenes, So Cue The Snyder Cut

It was so cool. I got to run up a wall and pivot in the air, and as I pivoted on my way down I speared one of the monsters. I literally did that for weeks to get that, and then they didn't put it in. They took it out, they put it in, they took it out… It's my great regret because I love stunts, I love being a badass in a film like that, and then sorry that the audience didn't get to see that part of the cool Amazon fighting techniques.