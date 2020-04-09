What The Deep Impact Cast Is Doing Now

Dougray Scott (Eric Vennekor)

Dougray Scott, mostly known as the actor who missed out on starring as Wolverine in X-Men after production of Mission: Impossible 2 took longer than expected, had a minor role in Deep Impact, in which he played Eric Vennekor, a coworker of Jenny Lerner. While Scott missed out on starring in a Marvel Comics movie, he was able to enter the D.C. Comics world with his portrayal of leader of the Crows, Jacob Kane, in the CW series Batwoman, which was recently picked up for a second season. After all these years, it's hard to not feel bad for the guy who was so close to becoming an international superstar before Hugh Jackman was cast in his place.