10 Shows You Should Stream If You Like Riverdale

Who would've thought that Riverdale, a mature-minded, twist-friendly teen drama based on Archie Comics characters, would be one of the hottest, most popular shows on television? Certainly, it's a credit to the showrunners for turning what some people thought would be a laughing stock into a series that continues to appeal to viewers young and old. With the fourth season currently airing on The CW and a fifth season already ordered, Riverdale is a huge hit. If you're looking for another TV show to stream that's in a similar vein, we have some recommendations that'll suit your fancy.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

What The Show Is About: A bold new take on the popular Archive comic book character, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a supernatural horror series centered around Sabrina and the difficulties she faces balancing her identities as a half-mortal, half-witch fighting forces haunting her waking life.

Why Fans Of Riverdale Would Like It: It only makes sense. Sabrina the Teenage Witch was originally a character from the Archie comics. Naturally, if you liked the revamped take of The CW's Riverdale, you'll probably be interested to check out Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Particularly with its charming lead performance from Kiernan Shipka as the title character, this Netflix hit doubles down on everything people love about Riverdale. It also helps that it comes from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, i.e. the creator of Riverdale. Basically, if you are looking for recommendations, this is a given.

Where To Stream: The first season and the first half of the second season of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are now available on Netflix.

Veronica Mars (Hulu)

What The Show Is About: A teen noir mystery centered around a high school girl who moonlights as a private detective with her father in California.

Why Fans Of Riverdale Would Like It: If you love watching teenage detectives trying to solve mysteries around town, you'll definitely get a kick out of Veronica Mars. In the title role that propelled her into stardom, Kristen Bell gives a tremendous performance as the young ace detective, one who must balance her investigations with school life. Thanks to its sharp writing and strong performances, it's no mystery why Veronica Mars gained a following.

Where To Stream: Every season of Veronica Mars, including the new fourth season and the movie, is available to stream on Hulu.

Teen Wolf (Amazon Prime)

What The Show Is About: A modernized spin on the 1985 movie of the same name, Teen Wolf follows a high schooler who turns into a werewolf.

Why Fans Of Riverdale Would Like It: The blend of high school drama and supernatural elements typically serves as a fun way to get viewers enticed, as you'll see from a few other shows listed in this article, and Teen Wolf's mix of intrigue and drama fits in line with what you can expect from Riverdale.

Where To Stream: All six seasons of Teen Wolf are available on Amazon Prime.

Titans (DC Universe)

What The Show Is About: A re-imagining of the DC Comics crime-fighting team, Titans takes a grittier, darker spin on the crime fighting young superheroes as they band together once more to take down evil forces found in various different places, with their base centered in San Francisco.

Why Fans Of Riverdale Would Like It: Similar to Riverdale, in the days leading up to Titans' premiere, the Internet was ready to write it off as an overly brooding, direly humorless take on a beloved comic book property. But when the first season of Titans was unveiled, it surprised critics and audiences alike with its strong ensemble and its fresh take on the material, which is similar to how people felt when Riverdale finally premiered its first season on The CW. Titans is often criticized for its tonal problems and its inconsistent writing, but these are often criticisms that are lobbied against Riverdale. If you don't mind the flaws of Riverdale and you enjoy its campy, moodier take on the familiar Archive comic books, Titans might be worth your while too.

Where To Stream: The first two seasons of Titans are now available on DC Universe, with the third season expected to premiere sometime this year.

True Detective (HBO Go)

What The Show Is About: An acclaimed anthology crime drama series, with each season containing different characters, striking backdrops, and self-contained, non-linear narratives, True Detective follows angst-ridden detectives as they try to solve a crime that has haunted them for decades on end.

Why Fans Of Riverdale Would Like It: During a Reddit AMA, Cole Sprouse made an unlikely comparison. As Season 2 was getting ready to air, the TV actor compared Riverdale to HBO's acclaimed True Detective, which seems like an odd point of reference at first glance, but it does make an okay bit of sense upon reflection. Sprouse noted that the dynamic shared between Jughead, the role he plays on The CW show, and KJ Apa's Archie is similar to the relationship shared between Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey in True Detective's first season. Indeed, if you like the more brooding, ponderous aspects of Riverdale, specifically in the oddball friendship between Jughead and Archie, you'll find a lot to like in True Detective. Notably in the show's excellent first season. While Season 2 isn't quite as strong, Season 1 and Season 3 have a lot going for them. You should check them out.

Where To Stream: All three seasons of True Detective can be found on HBO Go.

Twin Peaks (Netflix/Showtime)

What The Show Is About: Twin Peaks follows FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper in his attempt to find out who was behind the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer in the quaint, strange little town of Twin Peaks, Washington. From there, well, let's just say that a lot of weird stuff starts to happen.

Why Fans Of Riverdale Would Like It: If you're a fan of all the kooky, bizarre antics and plot twists that ensue throughout Riverdale, particularly in the newer seasons, you might want to give Twin Peaks a try. In fact, the two shows mirror each other at times. While Riverdale is way more conventional than the often outright-bizarre Twin Peaks, if you find yourself grooving with The CW's show commitment to weirdness, you should give this one a spin.

Where To Stream: The first two seasons of Twin Peaks can be found on Netflix. The third season, Twin Peaks: The Return, is available on Showtime.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer (Hulu)

What The Show Is About: Based on the 1992 movie of the same name, Buffy the Vampire Slayer follows the latest in a line of vampire slayers, known simply as "the Slayer," who fights demons, vampires (naturally), and other dark forces while also dealing with the challenges that come with high school.

Why Fans Of Riverdale Would Like It: The immensely popular supernatural drama series is, in some ways, what Riverdale was for earlier generations. The series blended horror elements with the day-to-day troubles of being a high schooler, and it was critically and commercially acclaimed for its witty dialogue, stylish filmmaking, and winning characters. Suffice to say, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is an appealing TV series for viewers who love Riverdale.

Where To Stream: The complete seven-season series can be found on Hulu.

Scream (Netflix)

What The Show Is About: Based on the slasher film series of the same name, MTV/VH1's Scream is a serialized anthology series which follows a similar plot to the movies that inspired it: it centers around a group of self-aware teenagers who become targeted by a serial killer with a white mask.

Why Fans Of Riverdale Would Like It: In terms of story, there are quite a few similarities between Riverdale and Scream. In fact, it's fair to say that Riverdale is probably at least somewhat influenced by the original Scream movies, to the point of including a reference to Scream in a recent Season 3 episode. Both shows center around small towns with looming mysteries that teenagers need to solve, include camp value in frequent measure, have a winking meta tone, and pay reverence to the past while also trying to establish their own footing. Riverdale and Scream share common grounds.

Where To Stream: All three seasons of MTV/VH1's Scream are available to stream on Netflix.

Fargo (Hulu)

What The Show Is About: An anthology series based on the the Coen brothers' 1996 masterpiece of the same name, Fargo is a darkly comedic crime drama focused on the interconnecting misdeeds and criminal activities of the off-beat citizens of Fargo, North Dakota, throughout numerous decades.

Why Fans Of Riverdale Would Like It: Beyond being one of the sharpest, funniest, stylish, and most entertaining shows on television, Fargo is another series centered around small-town characters revealing the insidious nature of their seemingly-friendly surroundings. In the midst of these very well-mannered humble folk are dangerous games of deception, untrustworthy characters, and delightfully dark moments of pitch-black comedy. While it might not appeal to the sensibilities of every Riverdale fan, Fargo will certainly win over anyone who enjoys the sensibilities of the original '90s movie.

Where To Stream: All three seasons of Fargo are available on Hulu, with the fourth season soon set to premiere in April.

Stranger Things (Netflix)

What The Show Is About: In 1980s Indiana, a group of small-town youngsters investigate the disappearance of their friend while also connecting with a mysterious young girl with a shaved head and psychokinetic powers. They soon discover a series of supernatural oddities happening around them.

Why Fans Of Riverdale Would Like It: Certainly, if there's a chance that you've seen any show on this list, it's most likely Stranger Things. The hugely popular Netflix series, meshing elements of sci-fi, horror, drama and comedy into one package, has been immensely successful for the streaming site, and it continues to endear viewers with its influences of John Carpenter, Steven Spielberg, and Stephen King. Certainly, if you like the plucky spirit of Riverdale and its mix of horror, drama, and comedy centered around school-age protagonists, you'll find a lot to enjoy in this immensely popular show.

Where To Stream: All three seasons of Stranger Things are now available on Netflix, with the fourth season set to premiere later this year.

These are just a few shows currently available to stream that you might like if you love Riverdale. Which are you favorites? Tell us in the comments!