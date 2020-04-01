Star Wars Actor Andrew Jack Has Died At 76 From Coronavirus

Along with his work on these franchises, Andrew Jack also recently worked with Robert Downey Jr. on his Welsh accent for Dolittle. Jack worked closely with Chris Hemsworth as the actor played Thor in movies such as Ragnarok and Infinity War, as well as his recent role in Men In Black: International. Jack left a permanent mark on movies with over 100 dialect coaching credits and over a dozen acting roles. We here at CinemaBlend offer our condolences to his family and friends.