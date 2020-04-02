I'm Pumped About Ezra Miller's The Flash Again Thanks To Perks Of Being A Wallflower

I’ll be honest with you, as the years have rolled by, the idea of Ezra Miller playing Barry Allen in his own DCEU solo feature has started to run right past me. Much of this has to do with the fact that The Flash has tirelessly been in development since 2014. And when Miller fully debuted in his role as the Scarlet Speedster in 2017’s Justice League (following cameos in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad), it just kind of fell flat to me. That’s more of a Justice League problem than his own fault – there’s a good reason why the Snyder Cut movement has remained so strong over the years. But revisiting Ezra Miller’s character in The Perks of Being A Wallflower just reminded me just how great of a pick he is for The Flash.