A Clockwork Orange And 8 Other Movies With Terrifying Eye Scenes

I can't be the only one freaked out by scenes in movies that involve eyes, so I guess you all will be going on this journey to overcome our fear of others touching our eyes by looking at some of the most terrifying eye scenes cinema has to offer. Heads up, there are some disgusting and repulsive scenes that could have a psychological effect on all us, so you have been warned. Without wasting any more time, let's take a look at the most disturbing eye scenes.