How Sonic The Hedgehog Got Screwed Out Of A Box Office Milestone

If you look at video game movie worldwide totals (compiled handily by The Numbers), Sonic The Hedgehog would still have a ways to go to catch up with Warcraft and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu. I don’t think it would have been able to get to the point where worldwide it was as beloved as Warcraft, which made nearly $439 million globally, although even that is hard to tell as Sonic's China release date was postponed. However, the inflated domestic gross of $156 million was obtainable for our blue furry and his movie. It just needed a few more weeks of money-making to get there.