Police Department Reportedly Used The Purge’s Signal At Start Of Curfew And The Internet Is Having A Field Day

A fifth Purge movie is on the way, with creator James DeMonaco saying back in 2018 that he planned to end the franchise with this installment. Everado Gout was tapped to direct last August, and the plan is for The Purge 5 (its official title still hasn’t been announced yet) to come out on July 10. However, just like so many other movies lately, it’s possible The Purge 5 will be delayed due to current events.