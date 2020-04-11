5 Lessons Robert Pattinson's The Batman Should Take Away From The Dark Knight

Make even previously adapted characters feel fresh

While The Dark Knight Trilogy launched with villains that had never before been adapted into live-action (Carmine Falcone, Scarecrow, and Ra’s al Ghul), the rest of the series is pepper with characters seen in previous eras – including The Joker, Two-Face, Catwoman, and Bane. What was particularly nice about the treatment, though, was that all of the refreshed characters were exactly that: made fresh again. With help from the source material, the films were able to present new takes on familiar names, and there is a lot of hope that it’s a trick that Matt Reeves’ The Batman will also be able to pull off.