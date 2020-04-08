4 Big Ways Black Widow Can Impact The Future Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Not only is there hope that the Natasha Romanoff solo movie will shed some light on the Budapest mission discussed between Black Widow and Hawkeye in both The Avengers and Avengers: Endgame (which is on the table given that the European country is one of the blockbuster’s settings), but there is a chance that it could teach us some stuff about the archer we may not know about. This is particularly significant given that Hawkeye has his own Disney+ show in the works that should have its own impact on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We can’t say for certain that this will happen, as we notably have no idea if Jeremy Renner is involved in Black Widow at all, but we can keep our fingers crossed that the history between two of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is explored.