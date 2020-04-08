Marvel’s Kevin Feige Sends Out Hopeful Message In Response To Viral Endgame Reaction Video

When it comes specifically to Marvel movies, one certainly hopes things are back to normal come November, which is now when Black Widow, previously scheduled for May, is set to debut. Marvel was in a better position than most studios when it came to trying to rearrange the schedule. Since Marvel already had more than two years of release dates set, every movie in the slate just took one step backward, so Black Widow took the date that was supposed to see The Eternals opening, The Eternals took the date that was going to see Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debut, and so on down the line.