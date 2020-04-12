The Conjuring 3: 7 Major Questions We Have About The Devil Made Me Do It

Going back to what was said above, we can probably assume that Ed and Lorraine Warren will discover real evidence of Arne Cheyenne Johnson being influenced by an actual demon… but how will that wind up affecting the procedure of the case? Could the Warrens actually find a way to provide the evidence needed and get Johnson acquitted? Will it go for a bummer ending and suggest that Johnson is innocent, but imprisoned anyway? Or could it go a totally different route and have this be a case where the Warrens are fooled, the demon argument being proven to be totally phony? There are a lot of fun potential paths to take, and it makes us all the more excited for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.