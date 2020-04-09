Is The Suicide Squad’s John Cena Hinting At Another Comic Book Movie?

Here we have X-O Manowar, who’s been around since 1992 and has been one of the anchoring heroes in the Valiant Comics Universe since it began nearly a decade ago. For those unfamiliar with X-O Manowar, he was originally known as Aric of Daria, a soldier who fought against the Roman Empire in fifth century Europe until he was kidnapped by an alien race known as The Vine. After several years in captivity, Aric led a revolt against The Vine and bonded with Shanhara, the sentient X-O Manowar armor, with him being the first to ever survive the process.