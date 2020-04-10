Star Wars: Leia And Luke’s Big Rise Of Skywalker Fight Was Originally Longer

In the third act of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey travels to Ach-To and speaks with Luke's Force Ghost. Mark Hamill's iconic hero reveals that Leia was also trained in the ways of The Jedi, and even had a lightsaber of her own. We get to see the twins battling on an unknown planet, with the late Carrie Fisher and Hamill's younger faces added the bodies of doubles. But that sequence could have been even longer, and featured more epic lightsaber action from Leia and Luke.