Netflix’s Uncorked Almost Had A Different Ending, But The Final Movie Works Better

No. Originally, the ending was he passed the test, because I was like ‘Oh yeah, he should pass!’ I put the script down, because I was working on other stuff, and then I came back to it, obviously with fresh thoughts, and one of the immediate thoughts I had was ‘Oh, he has to fail.’ Like, that’s the point, right? It’s what do you do when you don’t get the goal, which is kind of what his dad’s point is. Part of becoming a man is like, what do you do when you fall down? That’s really what he wants for his son. … To me, it was just false that he would get everything.