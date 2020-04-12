More Fat Thor In Thor Love And Thunder? Here's What Taika Waititi Says

Leave a Comment
One of the most surprising (and delightful) elements of Avengers: Endgame had to be Thor’s story arc, which transformed the God of Thunder from a strapping brute to an overweight shut-in. This iteration of the character, called “Fat Thor” or “Bro Thor” by fans, left a lasting impression. As a result, fans are hoping to see him once again in Thor’s next solo outing, Thor: Love and Thunder. But is writer-director Taika Waititi planning to include the Odison’s rotund form?
Taika Waititi recently treated fans to a live commentary of Thor: Ragnarok on Instagram Live and took the time to answer questions. Fat Thor came up during the discussion, and it sounds like Waititi is still trying to decide how he wants to proceed:
We haven’t figured that out, but I feel like that’s done.
By the end of Avengers: Endgame, Thor was still sporting a beer belly but was no longer wallowing in grief (and cheese whiz). Instead, he dubbed Valkyrie the king of New Asgard and seemingly set off with the Guardians of the Galaxy on their next adventure.
Thor’s renewed sense of purpose could mean he’s resolved to get his muscular form back and could have it again by the time we see him in Love and Thunder. Conversely, Thor could be content with this new shape and decide to keep it. I mean his combat look during Endgame’s final battle was cool.
Thor’s weight gain was only one part of the massive transformation the Mighty Avenger underwent across the events of Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.
In Ragnarok, he would finally gain the Asgardian throne he craved for so long but would lose his father, homeworld and eye in the process. The losses would only continue in Infinity War, as he would lose half of his people and the battle against Thanos, which would lead him to lose his will to fight in Avengers: Endgame. Are you seeing the pattern yet?
Thor began as a powerful, arrogant and reckless prince but was ultimately humbled by his experiences on Earth and the losses he’s suffered. Endgame turned him into a humorous but tragic figure who was able to overcome his depression as evidenced by his worthiness of 2013’s Mjölnir.
All in all, Thor has had one of the most dynamic arcs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Taika Waititi is a key reason for that. Now, with Thor: Love and Thunder looming on the horizon, he has a chance to shake things up even further.
It remains to be seen if Fat Thor will return for another big-screen outing, but the God of Thunder will have other things to contend with, especially the presence of an old flame-turned hero. Thor: Love and Thunder will strike theaters on February 18, 2022.