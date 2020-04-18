Big Hero 6 And 11 Other Underrated Movies To Watch On Disney+

Big Hero 6

In Big Hero 6, Hiro (Ryan Potter) is a boy genius who builds microbots to gain entry into the San Fransokyo Institute of Technology. After tragedy strikes, Hiro teams up with his brother’s robot health companion Baymax (Scott Adsit) and they hunt for a dangerous masked man who now has Hiro’s microbots. Hiro upgrades Baymax’s software and teams up with his friends to form a new super group.

Why It’s underrated: Big Hero 6 is a really good animated film, both in terms of plot and animation, and it’s a very entertaining Marvel Comics adaptation. Hiro and his friend’s quest feels very similar to many of the Marvel Cinematic Universe origin stories. Despite Big Hero 6 being an easy film to place in the world of Marvel and Disney, it just doesn’t receive as much attention from either fandom.

Stream it on Disney+ here.