First Look At Dune Features Timothee Chalamet In Denis Villeneuve’s Remake

Dune is one of those books that some would argue simply doesn't make the transition from page to screen well. It's been tried before, and, while previous adaptations have their fans, they've largely been felt lacking. The scope of Frank Herbert's novel is so large, the depth of it so great, that it certainly seems like doing all of it justice would be a herculean task. And now Hollywood is going to take one more shot.

Denis Villeneuve, the man behind Arrival and another major attempt to bring a back a cult sci-fi project, Blade Runner 2049, has been working on Dune for several years, and now, we're one step closer to seeing, it. The first still image of the new Dune is here, showing Timothée Chalamet, as Paul Atreides, standing on a beach.