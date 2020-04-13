Dwayne Johnson Teases Big Changes For Hobbs And Shaw Sequel

Leave a Comment
The Fast and Furious franchise has hit a bit of a snag as the next entry in the main series has delayed its release until April of 2021, but fans of the series as a whole were recently given the good news that Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw is currently developing a sequel of its own. While we don't really know much of anything beyond that, Dwayne Johnson is teasing that the new movie will have a lot more than just more action starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. The new film will include a collection of new characters as well.
One of the best parts of Hobbs and Shaw was the who's who of Hollywood that went along for the ride. In addition to Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, we had strong supporting for roles from the likes of Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba and Eiza Gonzalez. We even got surprise appearances from Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Heart. We may or may not see any of them in the sequel, but in a recent Facebook video Dwayne Johnson promised the next film will be creating even more new characters for us to love. According to Johnson...
We have a few more surprises, great characters to create, not the characters that Hobbs can just kick the shit out of, ‘cause that’s boring, but characters I think you’ll fall in love with — villains, anti-heroes and heroes.
A new villain is, of course, necessary for a Hobbs and Shaw sequel. Idris Elba's character from the last film is pretty definitively dead, probably. The movie's finale also teased a big bad whose face we never saw. Whether the next movie will reveal who is pulling the strings or just give us another lieutenant, we'll have to wait and see.
But whoever Hobbs and Shaw are fighting in the sequel, it appears they'll have help, as Dwayne Johnson is teasing new heroes who may aid the title characters or even fight alongside them. We could see somebody take the spot occupied by Vanessa Kirby in the last film if she won't be coming back, or we could see the core group expand even more. it looks like the plan is to build a whole new "family" around the Fast & Furious spinoff.
The most interesting part of Dwayne Johnson's comment is probably that we'll see new "anti-heroes" in the film. If you know your movie is going to include anti-heroes at all, then there must be a pretty strong idea of where the movie is going to be going and what characters will be appearing. Certainly, considering how the last film left off one would hope that there was a plan for paying off the teases, but with movies you just never know how far ahead anybody is thinking.