Why The Suicide Squad Probably Won't Be Pushed Back, According To James Gunn

Perhaps the most interesting thing we have yet to learn about The Suicide Squad is its rating. James Gunn has gone on record saying he knows what the rating will be, but of course, he's not sharing that yet. In the past, most superhero movies were practically required to have a PG-13 rating to be viable at the box office. It wasn’t until Deadpool and its R-rating that things began to change. With its darker themes, it’s not hard to imagine The Suicide Squad being Rated R, but that might still feel like a risky move for the studio.