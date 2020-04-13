Trolls World Tour’s Home Release Is Breaking Records For Universal

Unfortunately, tracking exactly how Trolls World Tour is doing financially isn't really something that's doable just yet. Universal has not actually released any hard numbers regarding the number of rentals across all platforms, so we can't really say how much money the film has earned thus far. When it was released back in 2016, the first Trolls wound up making $346.9 million before the end of its run, and one has to wonder if it is actually possible for the follow-up to make that much being exclusively on VOD. The new film reportedly cost $100 million to make, and that doesn't include publicity and marketing costs.