Smurfs Trailer Highlights Rihanna's Smurfette And More, And I'm Smurfing Amused By All The Smurfing Uses Of Smurfing As A Smurfing Verb

For decades now, the Smurfs franchise has delighted audiences with its lovable characters and madcap adventures. The endearing and blue, comic book-birthed characters are now set to return to the big screen with a reboot film, which is being headlined by the one and only Rihanna. The pop star plays Smurfette in this 2025 movie schedule entry, and the character has a massive presence in the new trailer. However, what really has me smiling are the various uses of the term “smurfing” in this fresh batch of footage.

The upcoming Smurfs promises a new take on this tried-and-true film and TV property, one infused with more music than ever before. That’s evident very early on in the trailer above, with Smurfette leading the charge. Of course, there’s more to the movie than toe-tapping tunes. The titular group must band together to rescue their leader, the affable Papa Smurf, after he’s kidnapped by wizards Gargamel and Razamel. What results is a fun and nutty-looking adventure that takes the diminutive do-gooders into the real world.

As sweet as it is for me to hear Rihanna’s vocals, it’s hard not to make note of the various times that a character uses some form of the word smurf. It’s sometimes used as a noun but, in other cases, it’s conveyed as a verb. What’s particularly cheeky is that the filmmakers use it as a substitute for swear words. (I mean, this film is greatly geared towards kids after all.) But, even as an adult, I can’t help but snicker any time someone mutters the word. Check out the instances in which it’s used in the trailer alone:

"What the smurf?" - Smurfette

- Smurfette "I think I just smurfed my pants." - Unidentified Smurf

- Unidentified Smurf "Let's go smurf that wizard up." - Smurfette

- Smurfette "What the smurf?" - Turtle

- Turtle "Hold on to your little smurf nose." - Unidentified Snooterpoot

Those are just too smurfing good! (Sorry, I couldn’t resist.) In all honesty, though, that term has long been a hallmark of the franchise, and I’m glad to see it remains in play this time around. If anything, I’d argue that director Chris Miller and writer Pam Brady doubled down on it this time around, given its prevalence in the trailer. I’m curious as to the other ways the word will be used in the film.

It’s hard not to take notice of the star power associated with this film, as John Goodman, Nick Offerman, James Corden, Xolo Maridueña, Sandra Oh, Natasha Lyonne and Kurt Russell. Of course, in the lead is Rihanna, who’s gone all in on promoting the film, even taking part in an undies campaign. (The blue and white tracksuit she wears in the BTS footage ahead of the trailer is fire as well.) Based on her past comments, the singer enjoyed recording Smurfs, which she did while pregnant. While Rihanna fans may be waiting for a new album, they can, at the very least, take their kids to the theater to enjoy her vocals in the film.

The “Diamonds” singer is sure to bring plenty of style to the role of Smurfette, and I also imagine that she’s going to turn heads on the red carpet while promoting the film. (She is after all the same woman who gave birth while wearing pearls and sunglasses.) Aside from that, don’t be surprised if kids start using the word “smurf” consistently after watching the movie.

You can see Rihanna and co. rip it up in Smurfs – and use all the Smurfing references they want – when the film opens in theaters on July 18. In the meantime, you can stream the original live-action/animation hybrid films in the franchise using a Paramount+ subscription.