Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson Gives Fans A Filming Update

Last October, DC and Dwayne Johnson fans got a special dose of good news. After years of waiting, the movie star finally announced when he was going to start filming the DC Extended Universe feature Black Adam – though at the time he couldn't be more specific than "next summer." Now it's almost exactly six months later, and while it seems that things might wind up being a little off schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now it's looking like the film will start rolling cameras in August/September.