Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson Gives Fans A Filming Update

Last October, DC and Dwayne Johnson fans got a special dose of good news. After years of waiting, the movie star finally announced when he was going to start filming the DC Extended Universe feature Black Adam – though at the time he couldn't be more specific than "next summer." Now it's almost exactly six months later, and while it seems that things might wind up being a little off schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now it's looking like the film will start rolling cameras in August/September.
In the days since the start of social distancing, Dwayne Johnson has been extremely active on social media, regularly hosting live chats with his fans from in and around his house (though not training videos), and during his most recent session on Instagram he shared an interesting update about Black Adam. Asked by the website BroBible for an update on the project, Johnson said,
Black Adam we still plan on shooting probably at the end of summer now – probably pushed maybe into August, maybe September. So we will see, but I can't wait for that. I have been training so hard for months and months and months and months for Black Adam. And that is a passion project for me, it's a role that I hold dear in [my heart], and into my DNA. So I can't wait.
That time frame does definitely match up with Warner Bros.' announced release plans for Black Adam. The studio has revealed that they will be putting the comic book blockbuster in theaters on December 22, 2021, so that means that the film could wind up with more than a year to do post-production work and make it look as awesome as possible.
When Dwayne Johnson says that he can't wait to get to work on Black Adam and that it's a passion project for him, it's extremely easy to take him at his word. After all, the guy has been working on getting the film made for about a decade now – and one could understand anyone starting to get a touch impatient after that amount of time.
We can also confirm that he has indeed been training for months and months and months and months to prepare for the eponymous anti-hero role in the upcoming project. Dwayne Johnson announced the start of his Black Adam regimen back in January, and given that he's been repeatedly teasing the other heroes of the DC Extended Universe one can imagine him trying to get bigger than he's ever been before for the comic book blockbuster.
In addition to starring in Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson is also serving as an executive producer, and Adam Sztykiel (who penned the script for the Johnson video game movie Rampage) is handling the script. Jaume Collet-Serra, who recently collaborated with the star on the upcoming adventure film Jungle Cruise, is going to be sitting in the director's chair.
Everyone's plans in Hollywood right now seem to have a bit of liquidity to them, so we'll just have to wait and see if Black Adam can remain on schedule as we get deeper into 2020. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for new updates.