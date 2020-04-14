Candyman’s Jordan Peele Explains Why He Didn’t Direct The Horror Flick

Jordan Peele has had a successful career as a comedian, but has become an extremely celebrated director over the past few years. His first two directorial outings were Get Out and Us, both of which were critical and box office hits when they arrived in theaters. Peele clearly has a passion for horror, writing and producing the highly anticipated sequel to 1992's Candyman. But given his track record with the genre thus far, cinephiles are questioning why he didn't direct the new Candyman movie. Luckily, he's recently answered that query.