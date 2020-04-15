Someone Combined Timothee Chalamet In Dune With Star Wars’ Kylo Ren, And I Can’t Look Away

Many online have pointed out the similarities between how Dune looks compared to Star Wars, so the connections aren’t as far apart as you might think. Greig Fraser, the cinematographer working on Dune, also shot the cinematography on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. With darker colors and low saturation, it’s easy to see the similarities in style here. Greig Fraser’s moody aesthetic will also be put to use on The Batman as well.