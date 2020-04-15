Even Chris Evans Knows His Marvel Co-Star Paul Rudd Isn't Aging

Making Chris Evans’ joke about the 21st anniversary of the year that Paul Rudd stopped aging even better is the fact that he’s included a photo of himself with his beloved co-star, with both of them looking like total goofballs. Then again, considering the outtakes and stories that have come from the sets of the various Avengers films, as well as the priceless footage that actually made it into the films, this photo looks like it was par for the course while making these movies.