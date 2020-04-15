Even Chris Evans Knows His Marvel Co-Star Paul Rudd Isn't Aging

Leave a Comment
Believe it or not, Paul Rudd is somehow past the age of 50. Though just barely, as this year marks the Avengers: Endgame star’s 51st year of life, which means that people have been joking about his age for a good three decades right about now. All kidding aside, Rudd’s extremely fantastic aging catches everyone’s attention, and most recently his MCU co-star Chris Evans wished him a happy birthday, complete with a prerequisite joke about his boyish good looks.
Chris Evans’ special birthday message can be seen below, courtesy of Twitter:
Making Chris Evans’ joke about the 21st anniversary of the year that Paul Rudd stopped aging even better is the fact that he’s included a photo of himself with his beloved co-star, with both of them looking like total goofballs. Then again, considering the outtakes and stories that have come from the sets of the various Avengers films, as well as the priceless footage that actually made it into the films, this photo looks like it was par for the course while making these movies.
As if this forever young 51 year old hasn’t already lived the dream of most kids his age, Paul Rudd not only sees himself celebrating a healthy tenure as the Marvel’s Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man, but he will also see himself staking claim to another famous franchise’s real estate, as Rudd can be seen in next year’s hotly anticipated sequel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
Maybe the reason Paul Rudd continues to keep his youthful looks is the fact that he’s just playing around in so many youthful and joyous sandboxes in his career. Come to think of it, Chris Evans has barely aged himself while playing the role of Captain America. So maybe Rudd clued Evans into the ultimate secret, leaving these two nutty funsters to compete with folks like Nic Cage and Keanu Reeves for the ultimate run of immortal entertainment glory.
So if you’re a Paul Rudd fan, don’t forget to raise a glass in the honor of the man’s birthday! But keep in mind, while your conversations may turn to Rudd’s recent career triumphs, one of them most certainly wasn’t tearing Thanos open from the inside, defeating him through very gross and intense circumstances.
