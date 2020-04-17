4 Times The MCU's Shared Universe Was A Bummer

And this isn't the only MCU character whose future has been affected or jeopardized by licensing issues. The Hulk is actually owned by Universal and, according to Marvel, that studio is unwilling to collaborate with Disney on a standalone movie. This has relegated Mark Ruffalo's character to a perpetual supporting role in Marvel's films, despite being one of the franchise's biggest characters. Marvel has made due with what they could do with the character thus far, but imagine if Universal had suddenly decided to pull a Sony and dissolve the partnership. Hulk going to space and just never returning would be a bummer, though thankfully, not a reality we've had to live through.