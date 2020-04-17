Looks Like Bruce Campbell Wants In On Doctor Strange’s Sequel

The Ash vs. the Evil Dead actor sounds like he wants to play a villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but we’ll have to see how things shake out. He could make his way through another cameo-type appearance or perhaps find a larger role in the MCU sequel. Raimi took over the reigns on Doctor Strange 2 after Scott Derrickson decided to step away from the job. The director of 2016’s Doctor Strange is making it clear that he loves the pick for his replacement, and he's still attached to the sequel as an executive producer.