The Advice Tom Hanks Gave That Thing You Do Actors After Showing Up Late

That Thing You Do has remained well-liked and frequently discussed since its initial release, but the movie has re-entered the public consciousness in a big way since Adam Schlesinger’s tragic death. The cast is participating in a watch party tonight to raise money for charity and will be taking fan questions. It should be a great time, and if you can’t make that, I highly suggest pulling out your own copy of That Thing You Do and firing it up. It’s one of my favorite movies ever made, and it somehow gets even more fun and watchable with every single viewing.