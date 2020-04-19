Venom Fight Scenes Look Hilarious In Tom Hardy’s Behind-The-Scenes Video

Last month, a set photo of Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson was shared on social media, and they were both all smiles. But it’s doubtful that’ll be the case in the movie. When we first saw Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady at the end of Venom, he was in prison, but it was obvious that he wouldn't be behind bars for long. Venom 2 will be the first time we see Carnage, in the flesh, on the big screen and one can imagine there will be an epic fight between him and Venom.