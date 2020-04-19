10 Cool Godzilla Stories We Just Learned From Director Gareth Edwards

The Movie Only Finalized The Look Of The Muto At The Last Possible Second

Fans will remember that the primary antagonists in Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla are the MUTO – which is a pretty strange name for a kind monster. This is because it’s not actually a name, but instead an acronym standing for Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organism. The movie doesn’t actually provide any official names for the kaiju in the film, which is actually kind of funny when you consider their history from a design perspective. Evidently it was a bit tricky behind the scenes making final decisions about the creatures, as Edwards revealed that the look of the male and female Muto was incredibly challenging, and that he and his team were messing with the design up until the last possible second.